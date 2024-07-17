UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 27.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $548.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

