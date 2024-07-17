US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,063 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 1,071,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.