US Bancorp DE Buys 47,721 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. 3,277,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

