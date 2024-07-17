US Bancorp DE Buys 700 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 937,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,601. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

