US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 772,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

