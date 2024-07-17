US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 981,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. 424,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

