US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. 2,366,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,036. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.