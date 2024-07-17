US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $13.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,338. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

