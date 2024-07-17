US Bancorp DE Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE YUM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $129.54. 718,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,560. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

