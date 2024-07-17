US Bancorp DE Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.1 %

NVS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.