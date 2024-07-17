US Bancorp DE Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

O traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,347. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

