US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $9.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. 4,272,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00, a PEG ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

