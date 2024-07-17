US Bancorp DE Purchases 73,589 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.47% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. 218,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,700. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.