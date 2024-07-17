US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

BATS:SMMD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. 78,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

