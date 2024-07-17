US Bancorp DE Sells 11,771 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 1,367,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,040. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

