US Bancorp DE Sells 17,393 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. 1,613,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,366. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

