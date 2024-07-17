US Bancorp DE Sells 243 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.18. 216,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,895. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $193.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

