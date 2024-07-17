US Bancorp DE Sells 979 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after buying an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $60.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $828.83. 372,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,355. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $788.12 and a 200 day moving average of $708.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

