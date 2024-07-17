Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.71. Valneva shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 704 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Valneva Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. Research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

