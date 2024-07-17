VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $37.97. 1,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.