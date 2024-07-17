Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.32. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,224. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $332.22. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.10.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

