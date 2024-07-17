Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 321,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,359,064. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

