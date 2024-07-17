Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,100. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

