Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,500,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VOT traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,184. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.