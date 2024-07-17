Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,756,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,802,641 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $77.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after buying an additional 620,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

