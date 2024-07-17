VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Down 2.4%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $558.60 and last traded at $558.60. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.43.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.21.
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.
