Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $187.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

