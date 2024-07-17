Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0743 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $27,086.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,029.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.11 or 0.00583935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00111747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00250274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00070463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,836,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

