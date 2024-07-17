VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

