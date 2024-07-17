VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.10%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

