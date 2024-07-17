Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 21,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,807. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

