Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.98

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 120777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $776.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

