Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 308,861 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

