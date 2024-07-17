Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 218.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 706,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $564.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

