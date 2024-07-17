Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $82.00 at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

