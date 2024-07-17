Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $74.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $70.39. 2,445,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,438,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $566.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

