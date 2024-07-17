Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 917,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.