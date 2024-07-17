Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Stock Up 2.3 %

BALY opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.