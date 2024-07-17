Wells Fargo & Company Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $18.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

OI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 160,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

