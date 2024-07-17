WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.64

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 8086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.