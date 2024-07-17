Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.69

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 769275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

