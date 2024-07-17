Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.00

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 547795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

