Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,567. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

