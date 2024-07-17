Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 204,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,053,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.