Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 204,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,053,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
