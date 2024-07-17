William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 102,269 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $44,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

