William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 2,177,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,342. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

