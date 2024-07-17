William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,372 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $61,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the first quarter valued at $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.
Orion Price Performance
OEC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 606,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.53. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.
Orion Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.
Insider Transactions at Orion
In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on OEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.
Orion Company Profile
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.
