William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 943,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,866. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $97.60.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

