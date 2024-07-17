William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after buying an additional 302,892 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.