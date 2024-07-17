William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,009,126 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,126 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Infosys worth $82,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 14,388,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

